The Riverbend chapter of People In Business will meet on Tuesday, June 14, 2011 at 8:30 to 9:30 am and is open to all members of the business community. The location for the meeting is Provision Living located at 1373 D’Adrian Professional Park, Godfrey, IL. The cost of the meeting is $7.00 and includes a full breakfast. No membership is required to attend.

The speaker for this month is Jeffrey Stark of Edward Jones who who will offer information on "Successful Investing Strategies for Today's Market". All People In Business speakers offer general information that can be used by the attendees to further enrich their business practices or personal well being.

People in Business provides a community of like-minded businesses striving to create a positive relationship-based marketing environment. It also provides a personal resource network for information, friendship, corporate coordination, and education. For more information visit www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com.

