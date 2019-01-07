ALTON - A Mark Twain School ninth-grade student reportedly left school Monday and did not return home, Alton Police said Monday evening. Alton School District Superintendent Mark Cappel said in an early morning text message he didn't yet know the details, but the girl turned herself in to Greenville Police.

Alton Police Department’s Emily Hejna said Monday night: “We are working with the school and the parents to get her back home.”

Alton School District Superintendent Mark Cappel and Hejna both said there was not an official photo of the girl to release.

More details will be released as they become available.

