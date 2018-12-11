EAST ALTON – Edwardsville forward Mark Tucker considers himself a playmaker who’s also not afraid of going into the corners to get the puck and dish it off to one of his teammates.

He can also score goals as well.

Recently, Tucker scored the Tigers’ only goal on a third-period power play in Edwardsville’s 4-1 loss to DeSmet Jesuit at the East Alton Ice Arena.

“I got a pass from the point, and I whiffed on my original shot,” Tucker said in a postgame interview. “The guy went for a poke check and missed, so I threw a soft shot on the ice and scored.”

Tucker describes his playing style as a guy who makes the plays, but isn’t afraid to do the dirty work in the corners to make those plays.

“My style is that I’m a playmaker,” Tucker said, “but I can also battle in the corners to dish it out to my teammates.”

Tucker said he believes each week Edwardsville's hockey team is improving and he has some simple but strong team goals for the rest of the season: “We’re hoping to come out and start to win some games in a row.”

Edwardsville, now 2-5-1 on the season, hosts Vianney Thursday at East Alton in an 8:30 p.m. face-off, then has a rematch against CBC on Dec. 15 at the Affton Ice Rink in a 9:45 p.m. game.

Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team scored six unanswered goals in an 8-5 come-from-behind triumph over Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, MO., this past Thursday night at the East Alton Ice Arena. Tucker and the other team members hope the win will provide the momentum they need to finish in strong fashion the remainder of the season.

