WOOD RIVER - My name is Mark St. Peters. I am running for the office of Councilman for the City Of Wood River.

I am employed at Wieland Rolled Products North America, formerly Olin Brass. I have been employed 42 years at this corporation. While employed I have served as a Union Committeeman, Union Steward, and I have been a member of the Safety Team.

For 30 years as a Wood River Paid on Call Firefighter, I have fought to keep our residents safe. I have and am currently serving on East Alton-Wood River High School Board of Education, where I support staff and families to ensure our students achieve optimal academic success! I am mindful of the importance of teamwork and collaborative thinking to advance our city - I have exercised those qualities in all my Civic endeavors, including the past 15 years while serving on the Wood River Traffic Commission.

As your councilman, I will work to correct infrastructure problems throughout the city. Our sewer and storm water systems need structural changes. I want to address the flood plains and not just “ TALK ABOUT IT “ - but find solutions to this problem that has plagued our city for decades!

In order for the city to grow and progress, we must make it a desirable place - where people want to live, visit, work and start businesses. We need to look at “curb appeal.” Simple fixes with our streets and sidewalks to make them safe and functional is a necessity!

Your representative should be someone who is willing to be a public servant. Someone who has a proven long term dedication and commitment to this city. He must be an individual who has the ability to not only “LISTEN”- but he must be a person who is not afraid to tackle an issue, raise questions, and be an individual voice, a voice vested in the interest of this city, the PEOPLE’S VOICE!

This election should be about CHANGE, the PROSPERITY of Wood River, and the HEART of those representing it’s people. Citizens of Wood River, I believe I am your choice!

On April 6th, I would greatly appreciate your vote and the opportunity to serve you on the Wood River City Council.

Thank You!

Mark St. Peters

