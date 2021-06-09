EAST ALTON - The Boy Scouts Troop 777 had strong support and also a beautiful day this past Saturday with its Yard Sale/Vendor Fair and Barbecue at St. Paul United Methodist Church in East Alton.

Troop 777 looks to do more fund-raising events and activities through the rest of 2021 after a tough time in 2020 with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mark Smith, chartered organization representative of Troop 777 said the following: "Saturday was a beautiful day and a great fundraiser for the troop thanks to all that came out to support us and thanks to all of the vendors and crafters that joined in with us."

The yard sale/vendor fair and barbecue was first class with a considerable amount of items from camping and cooking supplies, plus crafters and vendors with a diverse amount of products.

Chef Ted also served up some delicious hamburgers, hot dogs, and great pulled pork sandwiches, Smith said.

