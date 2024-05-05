MARION COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent pavement repairs on Interstate 57 from 0.7 miles north of Illinois 161 to the Fayette County line will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, 7 a.m. Monday, May. 6. One lane will remain open.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-June.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.