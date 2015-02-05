Both Edwardsville High School football coach Matt Martin and Tigers boys’ basketball coach Mike Waldo have one way to describe Dan Marinko – “a winner.”

Marinko, a senior quarterback in football and guard in basketball, had one of his biggest moments in continuing his winning ways on Wednesday as he signed a letter of intent to play football at Central Missouri.

Central Missouri has captured eight Mid-America Intercollegiate Conference championships and finished 8-4 last year, so the Tigers quarterback is moving into a program used to triumphs.

“This is a great feeling,” Marinko said. “This was a long time coming. I am just proud of everybody who gets a chance to play in college.”

Marinko, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback, tossed 27 touchdowns and amassed 2,375 yards passing this past season as a senior. He also had 431 yards rushing, with 12 touchdowns. Marinko was a two-time all-state quarterback. He passed for 2,940 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior. He ran for 793 yards as a junior with 17 rushing scores.

Martin described Marinko as a tremendous leader, offensive MVP and a team captain.

“He will be really appreciated when he is gone,” Martin said.

Marinko said a lot of times people don’t know the time athletes have to put in the off-season and how important that is to success.

“It all has an effect,” he said of the hard work of being a winner on the football field and hardwoods.

