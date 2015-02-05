Dan Marinko sits with his family, from left, mother, Dara, to right, dad, Victor, brother, Jack, and EHS head coach Matt Martin and quarterbacks coach Jason Osborn in back. Both Edwardsville High School football coach Matt Martin and Tigers boys’ basketball coach Mike Waldo have one way to describe Dan Marinko – “a winner.”

Marinko, a senior quarterback in football and guard in basketball, had one of his biggest moments in continuing his winning ways on Wednesday as he signed a letter of intent to play football at Central Missouri.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Central Missouri has captured eight Mid-America Intercollegiate Conference championships and finished 8-4 last year, so the Tigers quarterback is moving into a program used to triumphs.

“This is a great feeling,” Marinko said. “This was a long time coming. I am just proud of everybody who gets a chance to play in college.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Marinko, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback, tossed 27 touchdowns and amassed 2,375 yards passing this past season as a senior. He also had 431 yards rushing, with 12 touchdowns. Marinko was a two-time all-state quarterback. He passed for 2,940 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior. He ran for 793 yards as a junior with 17 rushing scores.

Martin described Marinko as a tremendous leader, offensive MVP and a team captain.

“He will be really appreciated when he is gone,” Martin said.

Marinko said a lot of times people don’t know the time athletes have to put in the off-season and how important that is to success.

“It all has an effect,” he said of the hard work of being a winner on the football field and hardwoods.

More like this:

Yesterday - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Aug 20, 2023 - Edwardsville Quarterback Jake Curry Ready For Senior Season With Tigers, Guided Football Team To 7-4 Record In 2022

5 days ago - Weekend Sports Roundup: Alton Boys Soccer Notches Another Win, Kahoks, CM, Take Soccer Victories

Aug 24, 2023 - Heat Wave Plays Havoc With Week One Football Schedule, Several Changes Announced

Sep 30, 2023 - Friday Football Roundup: Roxana, Calhoun, Greenfield NW, Triad Post Wins

 