MARINE - The Marine Community Fire Protection District released a Facebook post warning motorists that eastbound I-70 is closed between Troy and Route 4 while they work a serious accident.

The Illinois State Police is handling the incident along with the Marine Fire Protection District.

Illinois State Police District 11 made the following statement: "District 11 troopers are on scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate-70 east bound at milepost 18 and Interstate-70 eastbound will be shut down at Interstate-55 for an extended period of time and traffic is being rerouted. The interstate is expected to be shutdown for several hours. Please avoid the area."

