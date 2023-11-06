JERSEYVILLE - The Marine Corps League Robert Windle Detachment #1031 will again host a Veterans Day ceremony in Jerseyville on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The ceremony will be held under the big pavilion at the American Legion Post 492.

Gregory Breden, associate member of the Marine Corps League, said the parade will line up on West Prairie Street beside Wells-Norris around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and it will proceed north on State Street. When it gets to Exchange Street, it will turn West. Then, when it arrives at Washington Street, it will turn South until it arrives at West Pearl Street, where the parade route ends.

"The ceremony will begin after everyone is settled in place on the Jersey County Courthouse lawn at the Jersey County War Memorial," Breden said. "You may want to bring lawn chairs for the ceremony. In case of bad weather, rain or snow, you never know around here what the weather will be like."

The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at noon at the American Legion Post 492 in Jerseyville.

