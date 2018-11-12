MARYVILLE - There are few experiences in life as significant as being hospitalized. Whether for something routine or serious, you want to be in a hospital room surrounded by family and friends – not a roommate. Thanks, in part, to the generous support of Marcia Billhartz, a new unit featuring 10-private patient rooms opened Monday, Nov. 12. The unit, named in honor of Marcia’s parents and family, is known as The Elmer and Connie Allan Family Unit.

These private rooms offer a welcome retreat to patients seeking reduced noise, more rest and an increased level of comfort.

All private patient rooms at Anderson:

Increase privacy for patients to discuss care with their physicians and nurses

Allow the care team to bring medical services and technology to the bedside

Article continues after sponsor message

Have been proven to reduce infections

Minimize stress and improve sleep as well as healing

Reduce noise for a more restful environment

Allow for patient and family to visit freely

No additional cost to patients

The addition of this unit also facilitated the transition of 10 semi-private patient rooms to private rooms on the 3rd Medical/Surgical unit. While some semi-private rooms exist for high-census periods, the majority of patient rooms at Anderson Hospital are now private.

More like this: