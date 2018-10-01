Marching Tigers continue success with weekend Grand Champion honor
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Marching Tigers Band continues to shine in competition.
This past Saturday, the EHS Marching Tigers Band swept the McKendree University competition, winning Best General Effect, Best Music, Best Percussion, Best Color Guard, 1st Place Band, and Grand Champion at the McKendree University Preview of Champions.
2018 Preview of Champions Marching Band Festival Results
Class 1A
Best Music: Orchard Farms
Best Visual: Orchard Farms
Best General Effect: Orchard Farms
Best Percussion: Orchard Farms
Best Color Guard: Orchard Farms
1st Place: Orchard Farms
Class 2A
Best Music: Murphysboro
Best Visual: Murphysboro
Best General Effect: Murphysboro
Best Percussion: Murphysboro
Best Color Guard: Murphysboro
4th Place: Freeburg
3rd Place: Salem
2nd Place: Civic Memorial
1st Place: Murphysboro
Class 3A
Best Music: Highland
Best Visual: Highland
Best General Effect: Highland
Best Percussion: Nashville
Best Color Guard: Highland
2nd Place: Nashville
1st Place: Highland
Class 4A
Best Music: Mehlville
Best Visual: Mehlville
Best General Effect: Mehlville
Best Percussion: Mehlville
Best Color Guard: Mehlville
2nd Place: Seckman
1st Place: Mehlville
Class 5A
Best Music: Triad
Best Visual: Triad
Best General Effect: Triad
Best Percussion: Triad
Best Color Guard: Marion
1st Place: Triad
Class 6A
Best Music: Edwardsville
Best Visual: Edwardsville
Best General Effect: Edwardsville
Best Percussion: Edwardsville
Best Color Guard: Edwardsville
2nd Place: Collinsville
1st Place: Edwardsville
Grand Champion 1A, 2A, 3A: Murphysboro
Grand Champion 4A, 5A, 6A: Edwardsville
Tiger Ambush draws 27 bands from Illinois and Missouri
The recent 11th Annual Tiger Ambush Classic marching band competition hosted by the Edwardsville High School Band and Boosters featured 27 bands from Illinois and Missouri. The bands competed throughout the day for various caption and placement awards.
There were two champions crowned at this year’s event. In the A/AA class, Lafayette High School was the A/AA Grand Champion. In the AAA/AAAA class, O’Fallon Township faced fierce competition as the reigning champions, but they successfully defended their title; being crowned the AAA/AAAA Grand Champions of the 2018 Tiger Ambush Classic.
More like this: