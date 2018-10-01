EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Marching Tigers Band continues to shine in competition.

This past Saturday, the EHS Marching Tigers Band swept the McKendree University competition, winning Best General Effect, Best Music, Best Percussion, Best Color Guard, 1st Place Band, and Grand Champion at the McKendree University Preview of Champions.

2018 Preview of Champions Marching Band Festival Results

Class 1A

Best Music: Orchard Farms

Best Visual: Orchard Farms

Best General Effect: Orchard Farms

Best Percussion: Orchard Farms

Best Color Guard: Orchard Farms

1st Place: Orchard Farms

Class 2A

Best Music: Murphysboro

Best Visual: Murphysboro

Best General Effect: Murphysboro

Best Percussion: Murphysboro

Best Color Guard: Murphysboro

4th Place: Freeburg

3rd Place: Salem

2nd Place: Civic Memorial

1st Place: Murphysboro

Class 3A

Best Music: Highland

Best Visual: Highland

Best General Effect: Highland

Best Percussion: Nashville

Best Color Guard: Highland

2nd Place: Nashville

1st Place: Highland

Class 4A

Best Music: Mehlville

Best Visual: Mehlville

Best General Effect: Mehlville

Best Percussion: Mehlville

Best Color Guard: Mehlville

2nd Place: Seckman

1st Place: Mehlville

Class 5A

Best Music: Triad

Best Visual: Triad

Best General Effect: Triad

Best Percussion: Triad

Best Color Guard: Marion

1st Place: Triad

Class 6A

Best Music: Edwardsville

Best Visual: Edwardsville

Best General Effect: Edwardsville

Best Percussion: Edwardsville

Best Color Guard: Edwardsville

2nd Place: Collinsville

1st Place: Edwardsville

Grand Champion 1A, 2A, 3A: Murphysboro

Grand Champion 4A, 5A, 6A: Edwardsville

Tiger Ambush draws 27 bands from Illinois and Missouri

The recent 11th Annual Tiger Ambush Classic marching band competition hosted by the Edwardsville High School Band and Boosters featured 27 bands from Illinois and Missouri. The bands competed throughout the day for various caption and placement awards.

There were two champions crowned at this year’s event. In the A/AA class, Lafayette High School was the A/AA Grand Champion. In the AAA/AAAA class, O’Fallon Township faced fierce competition as the reigning champions, but they successfully defended their title; being crowned the AAA/AAAA Grand Champions of the 2018 Tiger Ambush Classic.

