The Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College has several upcoming concerts this March, including faculty performances and student recitals.

“Rock Meets Rachmaninoff,” a concert where the traditional will meet the modern, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, featuring Teresa Crane and L&C Music Department Faculty.

During the concert, the L&C Piano Ensemble will perform several “8 hands” selections, including Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” on two of Lewis and Clark’s beautiful Steinway pianos, one of which is the historic Harriet Haskell Steinway.

The L&C Wind Ensemble will join Crane for a specially arranged Brazilian version of “Prelude in

e minor” by Frédéric Chopin. Peter Hussey will join L&C alumnus Aaron Kellim of “Audri & Aaron” for some acoustic guitar and vocal duets. Louis Michael will be featured on vocals and keyboard with the music of Steely Dan.

A Brown Bag Extra will be held at noon Monday, March 4 in the Ringhausen Music Building. This performance will feature the Bistate Brass Quintet, which is comprised of professional performers and educators from both sides of the rivers.

Using trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba and percussion provided by guest drummer Hussey, the Quintet will perform everything from traditional Renaissance music to the historic brass music of Percy Grainger and Gustav Holst, and from Lady Gaga to Broadway show tune hits.

Like with all Brown Bags, admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

A Student Recital will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

The Brown Bag at noon Wednesday, March 6, in the Ringhausen Music Building will be an L&C Diversity Council event presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities in observance of Women's History Month. Jessica Harris of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will be speaking at the event on “Making the Invisible Visible: The Role of Women in the March on Washington.”

At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Limited Edition will perform a spring concert entitled “A Bit O’Luck, A Bit O’Blarney” in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. This concert will include everything from swing to pop to Broadway with a bit of the Irish sprinkled in.

A Brown Bag will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 20 in Ringhausen Music Building. Bring your lunch and enjoy a sampling of jazz standards with Bud Shultz, Peter Hussey, Wayne Kimler and Doug Byrkit.

The Hayner Public Library District and the Lewis and Clark Music Department will present the “Seeds of Love: Music to Reawaken the Love Within” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. This concert will feature harpist Amy Camie and soprano Jessica Goodenough-Heuser. Admission to the concert is free but reservations are recommended. To make reservations call (800) 613-3163.

There will be another Student Recital at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Expect everything from Mozart to The Eagles, and Bach to Eric Clapton at the final Brown Bag in March, which will be held at noon Wednesday, March 27 in the Ringhausen Music Building. This concert will feature the Landolfi Quartet & Friends who will be performing a mix of classic pieces as well as classic rock.

For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music or for more information call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

