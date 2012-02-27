The Pastor and congregation of the Assembly of God church in Hartford, IL are pleased to announce their first annual missions event, “Shoot for the Goal.”

Shoot for the Goal is the free throw event of the year that will take place March 24, 2012 at the East Alton Wood River Memorial Gymnasium starting at 8:00 AM. Guinness World Record holder Pastor Perry Dissmore invites you to create a team of 8 free throw shooters and to help come out and help him and others shoot a mind blowing 20,000 free throws and raise $20,000 dollars for missions. Pastor Dissmore himself will be shooting 10,000 free throws over the course of 8 hours while an additional 32 teams of 8 shooting in 1 hour time slots will attempt to make the other 10,000.

Teams are asked to get friends, family and others to sponsor them during that hour as they shoot for missions.

The goal is to send $10,000 to Africa to help build 5 churches, and an additional $10,000 will be sent to Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge to help in reaching the unreached people groups around the globe.

Prizes such as 6 Flags Season Passes, Cardinal Dollars, Grizzly Tickets, and much more will be available for the team who makes the most free throws and the team who brings in the most money for missions that day.

If you would like to participate in the event by creating a team and shooting, or by simply giving to support missions you log on to shootforthegoal.net or contact Hartford Assembly of God at 618-254-9467.

