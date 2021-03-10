Reggie Harris, an internationally-known performer, lecturer and cultural ambassador, will be presenting Songs of the Underground Railroad on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7 PM on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook and YouTube Channels.

Harris will perform the music of the Underground Railroad and discuss the impact of this historic route to freedom. As a descendent of a black enslaved woman and her white master from Lincoln’s time, Harris has spent his life engaged in bridging racial divides, and helping to bring an understanding of justice, similar to those issues which stoked the US Civil War. The show will be hosted by musician and folklorist Chris Vallillo.

These programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will end with a question and answer session with the virtual audience.

Looking for Lincoln Conversations is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Looking for Lincoln Conversations is a series of live, virtual programs featuring a variety of topics surrounding the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. “Looking for Lincoln Conversations provides a unique way to share the stories of the life and times of Abraham Lincoln” said Executive Director, Sarah Watson. “We are able to engage with a virtual audience from throughout the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and beyond.”

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

