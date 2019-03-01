During the month of March, we have a lot to celebrate. March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It originated as “National Nutrition Week” in 1973 and has since evolved into a month- long effort to put nutrition front and center.

Schools also celebrate National School Breakfast Week in March. This is a weeklong celebration of the National School Breakfast Program, which was established by Congress in 1975. Schools typically celebrate with decorations, special menu items, and other fun events. The National School Breakfast Program serves more than 14 million children every school day.

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, especially for children. Starting the day with a healthy breakfast can help students reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math, score higher on standardized tests, and have better concentration and memory. Eating breakfast is also important in maintaining a healthy weight. From a bowl, cup, or even a tube, dairy products are a delicious nutrient-rich player on kids’ breakfast team. “Not only does dairy provide protein to fuel muscles, it’s also packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamins A and D” notes Erin McGraw, registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council.

If you suspect your breakfast routine could use a makeover, consider making some additions or substitutions. Turn your coffee into a latte by adding creamy milk. Sprinkle granola over plain or flavored Greek yogurt for a parfait-on-the-go. Top your eggs with cheese or whip up a smoothie with milk, yogurt and berries for a quick hit of protein. McGraw adds “Milk, a natural protein powerhouse, provides a perfect complement to nearly any breakfast choice.”

For more information on the health benefits of dairy, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Erin McGraw with St. Louis District Dairy Council: call 314-835-9668, or e-mail (emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org). For more delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook at STLDairyCouncil.

Broccoli and Cheddar Egg Muffins

Add some protein to your morning with these cheesy egg muffins. For a quick breakfast, make muffins ahead and freeze or refrigerate and warm in the microwave in the morning.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 – 22 minutes

Yield 12 egg muffins; 6 servings

Ingredients

6 large eggs

½ cup low fat milk

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 oz)

1 cup chopped broccoli

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until blended.

3. Add cheese and broccoli; mix well.

4. Spoon evenly into 12 greased muffin cups, about ¼ cup each.

5. Bake until just set, about 20-22 minutes.

6. Cool on rack for 5 minutes. Remove from cups, serve warm.

This recipe is easy to customize with different vegetables, cheeses, or meats. Try spinach, mushroom, and white cheddar or turkey sausage, jalapeño, and pepper jack. The possibilities are endless!

Nutrition Information

Calories 164, Fat 11 g, Protein 12 g, Calcium 20% DV

Rise and Shine Smoothie

Start your morning off right with this refreshing smoothie. Throw together just a few ingredients in the blender, pour into a cup, and take it with you on the go!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients

5 ice cubes

1 cup orange juice

2/3 cup low fat milk

½ cup low fat vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

Instructions

1. Put ice cubes in blender and crush.

2. Add orange juice, milk, yogurt, and honey to blender and puree until the mixture is smooth. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Calories 160, Fat 2 grams, Protein 7 grams, Calcium 25% DV

Erin McGraw, RD, LD

Nutrition Educator

