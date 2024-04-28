March and April Midwest Members Credit Union Students Of Month For Roxana Are Announced
WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.
March Shell of the Month winners are:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Senior- Jackson Garman, Jayden Miles & Evan Wells
Junior- Anna Corrigan & Alexandra Leach
Sophomore- Levi Meadows & Kota Spears
Freshman- Karah Peebles & Lida Spencer
April Shell of the Month winners are:
Senior- Landon Meadows & Abigayle Gehrs
Junior- Justin Lin & Kael Hester
Sophomore- Ashlynn Doyle & Troy Rahn
Freshman- Easton Johnson & Benjamin Gehrs
Congratulations to all the recipients
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years. To find out more information about
Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org
More like this:
Related Video: