WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

March Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior- Jackson Garman, Jayden Miles & Evan Wells

Junior- Anna Corrigan & Alexandra Leach

Sophomore- Levi Meadows & Kota Spears

Freshman- Karah Peebles & Lida Spencer

April Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior- Landon Meadows & Abigayle Gehrs

Junior- Justin Lin & Kael Hester

Sophomore- Ashlynn Doyle & Troy Rahn

Freshman- Easton Johnson & Benjamin Gehrs

Congratulations to all the recipients

