Cameron Campbell of Alton Middle School and Audrey Ennis of Lewis & Clark Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for March by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Cameron Campbell is the son of Glen and Cassandra Campbell of Alton. He chose Walmart for his gift card and Leukemia Foundation/Children’s Hospital for his donation. Cameron is in 8th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS). Cameron is on Honor Roll, National Junior Honor Society and has been accepted into Chaminade College Preparatory School of St. Louis, MO in spring 2014. Cameron also participates in the Science Fair, Student Council and the Robotics Team. He plays basketball, football and runs track for AMS and is team captain for each team. He has played on Southern Illinois Elite Basketball, St. Louis Majestic’s, and Team Ramey. In addition, during Cameron’s 8th grade year he has played with North County Cowboys and East St. Louis Jays. Cameron volunteers by assisting his parents with the concessions stand at AHS and AMS athletic events and works with his mother at a community tutoring center based at Congregational Church in Alton.

Audrey Ennis is the daughter of Amy Brooks of Godfrey. She is in the 3rd grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary. She chose Target for her gift card and Christian Hospital (Occupational Therapy) for her donation. Audrey is on Honor Roll and receives high scores on district assessments. She is a cafeteria volunteer and classroom helper. Audrey did a wonderful job playing the piano for the holiday concert at Lewis & Clark. Audrey is a school ambassador and celebrates the differences of each person. She greets students and welcomes them into the building. Audrey also plays baseball for Godfrey Park and Rec.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

