MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing that they have donated a total of $38,918.23 to 12 local nonprofit organizations through their giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. This initiative has lasted for 12 months despite the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue throughout 2021. Each month, the designer, manufacturer, and installer of custom closets and organizational systems allocates a percentage of all sales to a charity of their choosing. So far, selections have included: Stray Rescue of St. Louis – February 2020

$3,467.01 for their Stracks Fund Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis – March 2020

$3,144.54 for their programs including Small Steps, Rock 21 and Pop Up Snack Shop Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis – May 2020

$2,781.03 for building Habitat houses. National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis – June 2020

$3,508.89 for their Back to School! Store Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital – July 2020

$2,745.07 to support their ongoing needs for enhancements to programs, innovations in technology, and vital supportive services. KidSmart – August 2020

$3,007.12 to assist them in equipping numerous students with school supplies. Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition – September 2020

$3,106.55 to support them with recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Mission: St. Louis – October 2020

$3,732.23 to assist their Beyond Jobs and Beyond School programs. DEAF, Inc. – November 2020

$3,449.32 to support their 2020 “Breakfast with Signing Santa” event. Toys for Tots – December 2020

$3,022.00 to help them provide toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children. Pedal the Cause – January 2021

$3,732.25 to support their annual cycling challenge. The APA Adoption Center – February 2021

$3,222.22 to help thousands of pets in need of second (and third) chances at new loving homes.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has selected Autism Speaks St. Louis as their March 2021 recipient, which Saint Louis Closet Co. expects to easily push their total over $40,000. All sales before April 1 will be allocated to Autism Speaks St. Louis.

April’s selection will be the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter, which leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter has operated in the St. Louis area since 1981. The chapter serves 86 counties in Missouri and 10 in south-central Illinois.

"We are so grateful to Saint Louis Closet Co. for including us in their inspiring initiative to support worthwhile causes in the St. Louis area,” said Brenda Stewart, chief operations and development officer of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter. “The dollars generated through Closets for a Cause will fund programs and services for families living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and also advance critical research to find a cure for this disease.”

Money raised through April’s Closets for a Cause will also fund the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts, nationally and locally, along with awareness of the disease and the association.

For more information about Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

