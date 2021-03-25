Maplewood Business Raised Nearly $40,000 During Pandemic
MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing that they have donated a total of $38,918.23 to 12 local nonprofit organizations through their giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. This initiative has lasted for 12 months despite the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue throughout 2021. Each month, the designer, manufacturer, and installer of custom closets and organizational systems allocates a percentage of all sales to a charity of their choosing. So far, selections have included:
Saint Louis Closet Co. has selected Autism Speaks St. Louis as their March 2021 recipient, which Saint Louis Closet Co. expects to easily push their total over $40,000. All sales before April 1 will be allocated to Autism Speaks St. Louis.
April’s selection will be the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter, which leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter has operated in the St. Louis area since 1981. The chapter serves 86 counties in Missouri and 10 in south-central Illinois.
"We are so grateful to Saint Louis Closet Co. for including us in their inspiring initiative to support worthwhile causes in the St. Louis area,” said Brenda Stewart, chief operations and development officer of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter. “The dollars generated through Closets for a Cause will fund programs and services for families living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and also advance critical research to find a cure for this disease.”
Money raised through April’s Closets for a Cause will also fund the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts, nationally and locally, along with awareness of the disease and the association.
For more information about Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
