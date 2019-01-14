GLEN CARBON - Despite the freezing temperatures and icy roads, some people did get some fun out of all the snow. The weekend was the perfect time for families to get out and brave the cold to enjoy the snow. Many local kids took advantage of the snow to go sledding. Hills all though the area was packed with sledding kids, while some children opted for snowball fights or making snowmen.

“It hit just in time for the weekend so I could take the kids out sledding. It’s cold, but they’re having a blast” said Walter R. Clemens, local dad of three kids.

Clemens took his kids out to Miner Park in Glen Carbon for sledding. The park seemed to be a popular spot for sledding with the nice hills it offered.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Once the roads cleared up, I figured I had to get the kids out before it started melting,” said Clemens.

By Tuesday afternoon it looks like most of the snow will be melted away. Something many are pretty excited about, with hopes of no more snow this winter and a bit warmer weather. Though disappointingly to many, warm weather isn’t expected anytime soon, according to local forecasts.

“We’re probably gonna go get hot chocolate after this” Clemens added.

There may be another chance for sledding next weekend if the weather turns out like predicted. There’s a possibility of five inches of snow this coming Saturday, though frigid temperatures are expected on Sunday that will keep everyone indoors.

More like this: