MACOUPIN COUNTY - A Benld man and woman were both flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash that was called in at 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at East Spruce Street in Benld in Macoupin County. One motorist was driving a 2008 Silver Grand Prix and the other a 1998 Black Harley-Davidson HL1200C Motorcycle.



The details of the Illinois State Police accident report are below.

ISP Preliminary Crash Report



WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois 138 at the intersection of E. Spruce Street, Benld IL, Macoupin County

WHEN: July 11, 2021, at approximately 2:39 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2008 Silver Pontiac Grand Prix

Unit 2- 1998 Black Harley-Davidson HL1200C Motorcycle

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Briana L. Kuhlman, 20-year-old female from Gillespie, IL

Unit 2- Delmar L. VanHuss, 57-year-old male from Benld, IL – Flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 2- Katherine D. McCoig, 54-year-old female from Benld, IL – Flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois 138 near the intersection of E. Spruce Street in Macoupin County. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Illinois 138. Unit 1 failed to yield, to oncoming traffic while making a left turn onto E. Spruce Street. Unit 1 entered the southbound lane at this intersection and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 reported no injuries. The driver and passenger of Unit 2 were flown to an area hospital for treatment. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was cited for Failure to Yield Turning Left, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Driver Required to Wear a Seatbelt.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

