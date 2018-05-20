CHARLESTON – The hardware was being distributed to area participants in Saturday's finals of the 46th IHSA Girls Track and Field Championship's state meet at O'Brien Field on the Eastern Illinois campus.

Alton's Katie Mans and Edwardsville's Lorie Cashdollar led the area's medalists, Cashdollar with a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A 800 meters, turning in a time of 2:15.19, setting a school record in the event for the second day in a row after topping the previous mark set in 1984 with a 2:15.94 in Friday's qualifying race. Mans brought home a medal for the fourth year in a row in the high jump with a leap of 5-5, good for fifth place in the event along with Alessia Olhava of Arlington Heights Hersey. Wauconda's Grace Daun won the high jump with a 5-8 mark over Normal's Grace Cleveland, who cleared 5-7, while the 800 was won by Evanston's Enyaeva Michelin in 2:08.44.

The surprise of the day came from East Alton-Wood River freshman Jayden Ulrich, who took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 41-4.75 after finishing third in her qualifying flight Friday with a 41-4.75 toss; Triad's Kelly Pottorff finished sixth in the event with a 41-1 put and also brought home a medal in the discus throw with a ninth-place finish, posting a 113-7 toss. Ulrich became the first girls' state medalist in EAWR's program with the fourth. The shot put was won by East St. Louis' Evangelynn Harris with a throw of 46-1.25 while the discus was won by Dixon's Tayla Schwarz with a throw of 131-6.

Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey finished out of the medals in the Class 1A 3200-meter run, taking 16th in 12:14.69; Vickrey ran in the first section of the event, which led off Saturday's running events; eight of the nine medalists in the event came from the second section of the race that was run later in the morning. Laura Krass of Champaign Judah Christian took the event in 11:29.06.

Champaign-area school St. Joseph-Ogden won the Class 1A team title with 43 points, edging out Farmington, who had 36 points; the Class 2A team title went to Dunlap, who had 102 points to outdistance East St. Louis, who had 52 points on the day, while the Class 3A team crown was won by Naperville North over Homewood-Flossmoor; North had 53 points to Homewood's 47. The Huskies pulled off an unprecedented double Saturday, having already won the girls Class 3A cross-country championship in November. No school had ever won the cross-country and track double in the same school year.

