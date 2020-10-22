JERSEY - A man rolled his car into a small creek on Illinois Route 109, about a half-mile south of McCluskey Road in Jersey County on Thursday morning. The man was quickly transported to Jersey Community Hospital for evaluation, but his injuries thankfully were not life-threatening.

The accident only involved one vehicle.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen was at the scene and he said the vehicle slid off the curve and then rolled over. The roads were wet on Thursday morning and created a slick surface, the sheriff said.

