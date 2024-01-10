GODFREY - Scott Mandrell and other volunteers are trying to make Burns Night a special annual occasion for the area. This year, the group will mark the 265th birthday of Robert Burns, a celebrated 1700s poet.

Burns recorded and celebrated aspects of farm life, regional experience, traditional culture and religious experiences. He is considered the national poet of Scotland. He was born on Jan. 25, 1759.

Mandrell said his group was pleased with last year’s Burns Celebration gathering at Lockhaven Golf Club but hopes for more attendees this year. This year’s celebration event begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Lockhaven.

Piper Matt Pantaloon will be the special guest for the event. He is president of the St. Louis St. Andrew’s Society.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mandrell thanked Heinz Peter and the Lockhaven Country Club for again hosting the event.

There will be a Parading of the Haggis, Address to the Haggis, The Selkirk Grace, Supper and Libations, The Immortal Memory, Tunes, Tales and Toasts and Reply From The Lasses at the event, Mandrell said. The closing will be Auld Lang Syne.

Smoked salmon and haddock will be the main components of the dinner, with haggis, bashed neeps, cottage and shepherd’s pies and English trifle.

Mandrell is an avid historian and is nationally known for his efforts with Lewis and Clark and special historic events like the one on Saturday night.

Anyone who has an interest in the event can contact Lockhaven at (618) 466-2441 for more information.

More like this: