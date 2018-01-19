Manar announces library grants to local school districts
BUNKER HILL – Seventeen local school districts will receive more than $22,000 in grants through the Illinois secretary of state’s School Library Grant program, Senator Andy Manar announced today.
The grants, which are issued by the Illinois State Library, are meant to help public schools offer more library books and materials to students.
“I am pleased that so many deserving central Illinois schools will benefit from this year’s library grants,” said Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat. “This support will go a long way toward helping school libraries offer new and updated materials as children hone their reading skills and discover the thrill of picking up a great book.”
Schools receiving school library grants include:
- Bunker Hill Community School District 8 — $750
- Carlinville Community Unit School District 1 — $1,073.25
- Central A&M Community Unit District 21, Assumption — $750
- Decatur Public Schools — $6,052.50
- Gillespie Community Unit School District 7 — $939
- Hillsboro Community Unit School District 3 — $1,195.50
- Litchfield Community Unit School District 12 — $991.50
- Mount Olive Community Unit School District 5 — $750
- Nokomis Community Unit School District 22 — $750
- North Mac Community Unit School District 34, Girard — $973.50
- Pana Community Unit School District 8 — $934.50
- Panhandle Community Unit School District 2, Raymond — $750
- Rochester Community Unit School District 3A — $1,689
- Sangamon Valley Community Unit School District 9, Niantic — $750
- Southwestern Community Unit School District 9, Brighton — $1,041
- Staunton Community Unit School District 6 — $915.75
- Taylorville Community Unit School District 3 — $1,775.25
