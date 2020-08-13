SPRINGFIELD – More than 40 local businesses will see additional aid via funding from the state’s Business Interruption Grant program to help business owners facing economic hardship, State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) announced Thursday.

The first round of distribution through the BIG program were released this week to provide financial assistance to business communities hit hardest by COVID-19 related closures.

A total of $790,000 will be distributed to local businesses throughout the 48th District through the program, which Manar prioritized during last spring’s budget negotiations.

“The Business Interruption Grant program is an example of what is possible when legislators do their job and create tangible solutions to the problems facing our state,” Manar said. “Government is supposed to work for those we represent first and foremost, and I’m proud that we are doing everything possible at the state level to help our small business community stay afloat.”



Funding will be dispersed as such:

• Decatur: $270,000

• Springfield: $220,000

• Carlinville: $70,000

• Staunton: $40,000

• Assumption, Gillespie, and Litchfield: $30,000

• Brighton, Hillsboro, Mount Olive, Taylorville, and Williamson: $20,000

The full list of 48th District businesses that have received grant money can be found here: https://rb.gy/p62c2f

