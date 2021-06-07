MADISON - The name of one man who died in a shooting in Madison has been identified. The man is Gerald K. Wiley, 35, of Madison. A female passenger was also transported to a St. Louis hospital and is listed in "stable condition."

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to investigate the case with 20 investigators. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, Madison Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting, traffic accident, and a male subject down in the 1700 block of 4th Street, Madison.

The male victim was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. A female passenger was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and was injured as a result of the traffic accident.

Detective Lieutenant Brian Koberna Deputy Commander Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said investigators are making significant progress in the investigation.

Investigators are actively working leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296- 5544.

