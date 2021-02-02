ALTON - As a result of a Madison County Sheriff's Office investigation, on February 2, 2021, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued he following charges against this individual after an alleged arson attempt in the 6500 block of Alpha Drive in Alton:

Andre Darnell Mathis

Black Male

Age 34

6500 Block Alpha Dr.

Alton IL 62002

with the following charges:

Count 1: Aggravated Arson (Class X Felony)

Count 2: Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Count 3: Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony)

Count 4: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)

Count 5: Indecent Solicitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony)

The bond was set at $1,000,000 by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. The defendant remains at large and we are seeking information from the public on his whereabouts. The public is urged to use extreme caution if they encounter the subject. The public is also asked not to take any enforcement action, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

At approximately 3:59 a.m. on February 1, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that was abandoned by the caller from the 6500 block of Alpha Drive, Alton.

"Dispatch reported hearing a disturbance in the background and an initial call back to establish a connection with any individual failed," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a released statement. "A frantic female then contacted dispatch from a different number and she reported that her husband was acting erratically and emotionally distraught.

"She reported that he was also armed. Deputies arrived and discovered seven children near the doorway of the residence. The children reported a possible fire inside the residence.

"While assessing the scene and gathering preliminary information, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred between the victim and suspect stemming from an argument that had ensued."

The Sheriff's Office continued: "The victim reported that the suspect’s whereabouts were unknown. The house quickly became engulfed in flames, which appeared to be started intentionally; however, deputies received information that the subject was armed but did not believe he was still inside the residence.

"They maintained a parameter on scene until the fire department, and additional resources arrived. Eventually, the residence was extinguished and it was a total loss.

"An investigation immediately ensued. Madison County detectives developed information and sufficient evidence to bring forth criminal charges to arrest the individual. These facts were presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office."

The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was also instrumental in the investigation.

