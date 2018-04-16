WOOD RIVER - A man has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon after an incident at 11:40 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2018, at 224 Picker Ave. in Wood River.

Gary Lavite, DOB: 12/29/1959, of 224 Picker Ave. residence, will face the above charges.

At 11:40 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018, the Wood River Police Department was notified by personnel at Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Room that a subject was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. The victim reported being shot at his residence at 224 Picker Ave., Wood River. The hospital advised the victim was being transferred to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Detectives with the Wood River Police Department proceeded to Barnes Hospital to interview the victim.

The victim advised he was at his residence. The victim lives at the same residence as Lavite. A female also shares the same residence. At approximately 3 a.m., the victim said he was arguing with the female, and Lavite fired three gunshots at him. One of the gunshots hit him in the right ankle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim said Lavite left the residence with the female. The victim said he had no way to call 911 and passed out. When the victim woke up he was able to contact a friend who drove him to the hospital.

Wood River Police Department detectives and officers executed a search warrant on the residence at 224 Picker Ave. and Lavite was not located. The female was located and interviewed in reference to this case, and is being treated as a witness.

The facts of this case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Monday, April 16, 2018. After reviewing the case felony charges were issued against Lavite.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. Bond was set at $250,000.

Lavite has a felony conviction and is not allowed to possess weapons, due to the conviction. He is not in custody at this time.

If anyone knows the location of Lavite, or has information on Lavite’s whereabouts contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or contact your local law enforcement authority.

More like this: