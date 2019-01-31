BETHALTO - Bethalto Police handled an intense situation in the 100 block of Canterbury Street in Bethalto Thursday with the help of Madison County Sheriff's Office, ILEAS Negotiation Team and ILEAS Special Response Team and Alton Memorial Amublance.

On Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at about 1 p.m., the family of Chad L Courtoise, aged 44 of the 100 block of Canterbury St., Bethalto, alleged that he had battered a family member. Chad Courtoise remained in his home as the investigation progressed, and refused all contact from officers.

Subsequently, an Order of Protection was issued as well as an arrest warrant, Bethalto Police said. The warrant was issued on January 25, 2019, for Aggravated Battery, 2019 CF 000272 with a bond amount of $30,000. Ensuing efforts failed by family, Madison County Sherriff Department, and Bethalto Police Department to have Mr. Courtoise surrender.

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, sufficient evidence was gathered to show that Mr. Courtoise was barricaded in his residence, and a search warrant for the residence was issued, Bethalto Police said. A team was assembled from Bethalto Police, Madison County Sheriff, ILEAS Negotiator and ILEAS Special Response Team, Bethalto Fire Department, and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

"After 5 hours of negotiations, Chad Courtoise surrendered to custody without injury," Bethalto Police said in a release. "He was subsequently treated for preexisting medical issues. Mr. Courtoise was alone in the residence at the time of this incident. After being processed at Bethalto Police Department, Mr. Courtoise was transferred to Madison County Jail to await his court appearance.

"We are very grateful for all of the assistance during this incident. We are pleased that this concluded without further violence. All of the responding team members endured single-digit temperatures for an extended period of time that proved to be a challenge, yet their professional response made this effort successful."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

