EAST ALTON - David L. Hoffman, 18, of East Alton, was taken into custody without incident and charged with armed robbery today.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Wood River Police Department received a call reporting an armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy, located at 1 W. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Responding units were advised a young white male, thin built, approximately 5-6, wearing black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and stocking hat showed the clerk a knife and demanded money. The male then fled the store on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

A perimeter was quickly setup by Wood River, East Alton, Roxana and Hartford police units. At approximately 9 p.m., a witness who saw the suspect running in the area contacted officers advising he heard what sounded like tree branches breaking in the area of Wood River Avenue and 2nd Street, East Alton. An East Alton Officer located the suspect, who apparently climbed up in a tree, in the same general area where the witness heard the noises.

The Honorable Judge Schroeder set his bond at $200,000.00.

More like this:

Related Video: