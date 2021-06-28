SEE GALLERY:

GRANITE CITY - A person was shot and at Cheapies Tires at 1525 Madison Avenue in Granite City and later died, police confirm. First responders immediately responded and did CPR on the shooting victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City Police, Granite City Fire Department, and others responded to the scene.

Granite City Police put out an ISPERN on the scanner that they were looking for a black male suspect driving a reddish with white stripes on the side Charger headed toward Madison. After a high-speed pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies, the man crashed his vehicle and at the McKinley Bridge and apparently shot himself and then was rushed to a hospital from the scene.

Law enforcement is treating the situation as a homicide. The McKinley Bridge was temporarily closed with law enforcement conducted an investigation.

More like this:

Related Video: