MARYVILLE – A gas line explosion off Illinois Route 162 in Maryville on Wednesday afternoon seriously injured a man, who was immediately transported to the Anderson Hospital Emergency Room.

Illinois State Police said an equipment operator was working near a gas line when a fiery explosion occurred and engulfed his equipment.

Maryville Fire Department made a statement that a construction worker hit a high-pressure gas line, which eventually exploded around 1:45 p.m. The explosion occurred in the Villas at Nottingham. The Villas at Nottingham is a new residential area located close to Highway 162 and Santa Anita.

Anderson Hospital’s Public Relations Director Natalie Head said the man was brought to Anderson’s Emergency Room where he was stabilized. He was then transferred over to the Mercy Burn Center in St. Louis. Head said the victim suffered extensive burns to his body.

“We are proud of our ambulance service, physicians, nurses and staff who worked diligently and with great passion for this patient. Our prayers are with them all.”

Maryville, Glen Carbon, Troy, Collinsville and Edwardsville rapidly responded to the scene to offer assistance.

