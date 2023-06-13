EDWARDSVILLE — Zachary Capers will serve the rest of his life behind bars because of a decision announced Tuesday. Capers was issued a sentence of 60 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of Edwardsville's Michael Ladd, 89, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine made the announcement about Capers' sentence. Capers had entered a guilty plea to a count of first-degree murder.

Lois was a chiropractor and Michael had worked professionally as a contractor.

Capers, 28, of Collinsville, will receive credit for time served but will be required to spend his entire sentence in prison. The two were stabbed and killed at their residence at 826 North Kansas Street in Edwardsville. The couple was found deceased in their Edwardsville home on March 18, 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Ladds meant so much to their family, their friends, and their community," Haine said. "There is no sentence that could even begin to make up for the tremendous loss felt by the many loved ones of this couple. But with this conviction, we at least have the assurance that this perpetrator will never again pose a threat to our community."

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated the case. The Edwardsville Police provided the initial response in the case.

Haine commended the Edwardsville Police Department, which worked with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, Madison County Coroner's Office and area law enforcement in the investigation, arrest and prosecution."

Capers was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant on March 17, 2019, in the Staunton area. Police had received reports of a suspicious motorist in the Staunton and Worden areas and investigators uncovered evidence linking Capers to the killings.

"This was another textbook example of agencies working cooperatively, ensuring a successful resolution to the case," State's Attorney Haine said.

More like this: