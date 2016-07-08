CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Coroner pronounced a Williamson, N.Y., man - Kelly Odell - dead on Thursday night at Carlinville Area Hospital after a mud drag accident.

Odell, 49, was extricated from a vehicle in the Macoupin County Fair mud drag car event. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said his office was called to the scene after Odell's car went end off the end of the track and struck a tractor.

The sheriff said Macoupin County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with Shipman Fire and Rescue, arrived on the scene within seconds after the accident.

The man was extricated quickly from the vehicle and transported to Carlinville Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The accident is being investigated by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and the Macoupin County Coroner's office.

