GRAFTON – A man on a motorcycle lost control after he apparently pulled a wheelie on the back wheel on Main Street and lost control of his bike, Grafton Police Chief Chris Sullivan said Sunday night.

Sullivan said the incident happened in the 5’clock range on Sunday in Grafton.

The accident remains under investigation, Sullivan said.

“There were apparently two riding together,” he said. “One of the drivers lost control of his bike and crashed on the pavement. He had substantial injuries and was taken by ARCH (Air Medical Service) to a hospital in St. Louis. He didn’t collide with any other vehicle or person.”

Sullivan said incidents of this nature are extremely rare inside Grafton, normally they occur coming or leaving the city on the Great River Road.

“This person went down in the intersection of East Main, which is Route 100 and Cedar Street,” Sullivan added. “He was near the Amoco BP station. He was headed west bound and slid by City Hall after losing control and hitting the ground."

