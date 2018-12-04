ALTON - Once again, Alton law enforcement and fire department officials came to the rescue.

Alton Police officers worked to persuade a near-suicidal man off the outside of the Clark Bridge in the northbound lane, Tuesday afternoon within an hour of arrival. Fire officials operated the Marine 1 boat under the bridge for water protection.

The man was wearing a black stocking cap and conversed with several officers who talked him to safety. The man was taken to an area hospital after the rescue for evaluation.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons was once again proud of his department's work.

"Our officers are highly trained in mental health crisis issues and care about people in crisis and in need," he said. "This is just another example of officer training and officer empathy used successfully."

The Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255 for anyone who might ever face similar circumstances.

