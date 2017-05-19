ALTON - The man operating a motorcycle in the fatal crash at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, on McAdams Parkway (the Great River Road) approximately 1.5 miles southeast of Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey has been identified as Michael J. Fraise, 28, of Alton.

Officers from the Alton Police Department and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrived and located a deceased male who had been operating a motorcycle northbound on McAdams Parkway prior to the crash.

The crash was investigated and it was later determined the operator of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle while traveling at a high rate of speed, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. The operator struck a guard rail located on the bluff side of the roadway causing fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle.

The Madison County Coroner's Office was summoned to the scene to assist with this investigation.

