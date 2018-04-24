GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying a male subject in a wheelchair in a theft case that occurred Sunday, April 22, at the Glen Carbon Walmart.

The suspect is in the above photo.

Anyone with any information on this subject's identity is asked to call the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.

