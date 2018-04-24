Man in wheelchair is suspect in Glen Carbon Walmart theft case, Police seek information Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying a male subject in a wheelchair in a theft case that occurred Sunday, April 22, at the Glen Carbon Walmart. Article continues after sponsor message The suspect is in the above photo. Anyone with any information on this subject's identity is asked to call the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip