Man in wheelchair is suspect in Glen Carbon Walmart theft case, Police seek information
April 24, 2018 4:52 PM
Listen to the story
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying a male subject in a wheelchair in a theft case that occurred Sunday, April 22, at the Glen Carbon Walmart.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The suspect is in the above photo.
Anyone with any information on this subject's identity is asked to call the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.
More like this:
6 days ago - Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Again Rousing Success On Bone-Chilling Night