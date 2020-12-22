ALTON - Alton Police Department detectives executed a drug search warrant with Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) assistance at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of the Alton Pointe Apartment Complex in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said the search warrant was based on a drug investigation by Alton Police detectives after receiving multiple complaints of possible drug activity in that area.

The APD narcotics unit conducted investigations and developed probable cause of drug dealing in the case. A judge authorized the execution of a search of the premises.

At 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, the search was executed and one person was detained. While officers were on the scene, they observed the target of their investigation in the apartment complex driving a vehicle. Alton Police attempted to stop the man in the vehicle, but that person fled the scene for a short distance and was eventually stopped on College Avenue at Rock Spring Park Drive in Alton, Chief Pulido said.

“The person taken into custody at College Avenue and Rock Spring Park in Alton is being detained at the Alton Police Department, the other person was detained briefly but has been released,” Chief Pulido added. “With the information that was learned, the man in custody will have the case presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for the official charges.”

