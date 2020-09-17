EDWARDSVILLE - A man has been charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and possession of narcotics after an incident that led to a brief chase Wednesday in Granite City.

The man - John D. Ashby - was stopped by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near an intersection of Maryville and Old Alton Road in Granite City, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

Initially, officers made contact with the individual and after a few moments with him, he attempted to flee the scene. After a short pursuit, the man stopped not too far from where he had been originally detained.

