EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad has identified the victim in the ongoing fatal shooting investigation in Glen Carbon as Tyrone A. Grady, 45, 10426 Melvich, St. Louis, Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Commander, said Monday night.

At 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Chapparal Lane, Glen Carbon, in reference to shots fired, Connor said earlier today.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased subject. The subject had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Connor said.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate the apparent homicide. Currently there are over 20 investigators working the case.

Major Connor urged the public to contact the Major Case Squad/Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433, if they have any information on this case or the Anonymous Tip Line number is 618-296-3000.

