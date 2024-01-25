MOUNT VERNON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Patrol Troop 10 has announced the arrest of 48-year old Mikhail V. Subbotin of Lawrenceville, GA for Possession of Cannabis – More than 5,000 grams, Cannabis Trafficking, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

On January 17, 2024, at approximately 11:41 a.m., a trooper patrolling in the area of Interstate 64 eastbound near milepost 71 observed a vehicle driving at speeds above the posted speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. The Trooper spoke with the driver, now identified as Subbotin. The smell of cannabis emitted from the vehicle and a consensual search of the vehicle revealed several boxes filled with suspected cannabis.

With assistance from ISP Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, over 400 pounds of cannabis was removed from the vehicle. The case was presented to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office and the above-mentioned charges were approved. Subbotin is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. No further information is available.

