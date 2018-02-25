ALTON - A man was found shot to death at 7:10 a.m. on Friday in his pickup truck at Upper Alton Cemetery and Alton Police Department Pfc. Emily Hejna said it appeared to be "self-inflicted."

Alton Police and Fire Department and Alton Fire Department ambulance quickly went to the scene after the call.

Hejna said the victim was a 57-year-old male from Alton and they could not release his identity at this time. Alton Police continue to investigate the situation.

