COLLINSVILLE – Washington Park Police Department found a 26-year-old man identified as Ethan T. Foster, 26, on Wednesday in an abandoned house in the 1100 block of North 41st

Street in Washington Park, Illinois.

Foster’s last known address was the 1600 block of State Street in East St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Illinois State Police was called in to lead the investigation. Illinois State Police Special Agent David Wargo is leading the investigation of the crime.

Anyone with any information may call Wargo at (618) 304-2703 or the Washington Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

