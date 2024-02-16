HARDIN - A man faces multiple offenses after a recent traffic stop in Calhoun County.

At 10:55 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe at Illinois River Road near Schleeper Hollow Road in Hardin.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Montana V. Strader, aged 33, of Maquon, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Driving While Revoked (Felony)

Warrant of Arrest (Macon County)

Warrant of Arrest (Jersey County)

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said Strader was arrested without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail, where he was detained due to his outstanding warrants.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

