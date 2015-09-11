MADISON - A man faces First Degree Murder charges following a shooting earlier this week.

During the evening hours of September 9, 2015, Major Case Squad investigators located and arrested James A. Moore, 23, of the 900 block of Grand Avenue in Madison.

Moore was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant to the Mitchell Coleman fatal shooting case. Moore was identified by one source as a possible suspect. In conducting interviews of Moore and others associated with the events, investigators developed probable cause to detain Moore for Obstructing Justice. As the investigation continued additional evidence was developed identifying Moore as the lone gunman. Information developed during the investigation indicates the murder was motivated by narcotic related activity.

The facts of the case were presented to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ Office, who prepared a warrant and information against Moore for two felony counts of First Degree Murder and one felony count of Obstructing Justice. The warrant and information was signed and issued by The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp, who set Moore’s bond at 250,000.00.

Article continues after sponsor message

On September 9, 2015, at 1:00 p.m., the Madison Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Madison, Illinois. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the victim, Mitchell Coleman, age 44, of East St. Louis, Illinois, in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Major case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the incident. Investigators from over twenty departments responded to assist. The Major Case Squad developed more than fifty leads in the first two days which led them to a person of interest.

Investigators spoke with numerous witnesses, who reported a black male in a hooded sweat shirt approached Coleman’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it. An autopsy revealed Coleman was shot at least ten times. Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect fired approximately 16 rounds into Coleman’s vehicle.

Anyone still having information pertaining to the investigation, for whom investigators have not spoken with, are encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-7296, or the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.

More like this: