EAST ALTON - Steven Rice, 19, of East Alton faces three charges after shooting into a house in the 100 block of East Alton Avenue that injured a woman inside.

East Alton detective Christian Cranmer said Rice was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and residential burglary in the case.

Cranmer said Rice stayed at the house in East Alton off and on for some time. This time he went to the residence and had a confrontation with one of the occupants inside and came back after he retrieved a firearm and made entry into the residence again, Cranmer said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He went down into the basement and had a verbal altercation with the gun inside the residence and in so many words was coaxed out of the house,” Cranmer said. “When he was removed from the residence, a female shut a steel exterior door with a dead bolt and that apparently made him mad and he took a long .22 and discharged it at the door and it struck her. He fled the scene.”

Within a couple of hours, the suspect was apprehended and Cranmer credited the Alton Police for helping them locate the gun. A suspect was apprehended very quickly for one of these types of situations and it was a good example of teamwork within the department Cranmer said.

Cranmer gave credit to others who helped him at the scene: “I am lucky to have Chief Carlton, Sgt. Burns and Officer Wagner assist me at the scene,” he said. “There was a lot of hysteria at the scene and everybody was upset. We had to secure the scene and make sure no one else was hurt. We retrieved a lot of information and evidence at the scene. Alton Police helped us a lot with the firearm and that was very helpful.”

More like this: