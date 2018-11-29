EDWARDSVILLE - David S. Sterling, 50, of 5501 N. State Route 159, Edwardsville, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon and is facing a variety of charges from a fatal crash incident on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

The driver of a motorcycle (Markia A. Ivy, 35 years old, of Edwardsville) was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital, where she, unfortunately, died as a result of injuries received in the crash. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Madison County Sheriff's Office investigation findings were presented to a representative of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A Criminal Information was prepared by the State’s Attorney’s Office and signed by the Honorable Judge Schroeder, charging Sterling with:

Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death.

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death.

Reckless Homicide.

Unlawful Use of an Electronic Device.

The Unlawful Use of an Electronic Device relates to evidence developed in the investigation indicating Sterling was actively using a cell phone at the time of the accident.

Sterling turned himself into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening, after the charges were issued, and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

On Thursday, July 12, 2018, at approximately 8:37 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident, at the intersection of Wanda Road and New Poag Road, involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle (David S. Sterling, 50 years of age, of 5501 N. State Route 159, Edwardsville, Illinois) was taken into custody at the scene for suspicious of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI).

Blood and Urine samples were obtained from David Sterling, and submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis. He was processed into the Madison County Jail but released pending toxicological analysis, as well further investigations into the contributing factors that led to the accident. The Metro East Crash Assistance Team (M.E.C.A.T.) was activated to conduct an accident reconstruction investigation.

