GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Leonard Avenue and Myrtle Avenue at 12:07 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Granite City Police Major Gary Brooks said upon arrival, officers encountered a subject who had sustained at least one gunshot wound which is non-life-threatening.

A suspect was developed in this case and has been identified as Andrew J. Walker, 27, of Granite City. The case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Walker has been charged with one count of Aggravated Battery With A Firearm.

Major Brooks said a petition was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office to deny Walker’s pre-trial release.

Walker was remanded to the Madison County Jail and is awaiting a hearing for his pre-trial release.

