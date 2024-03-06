CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) arrested 31-year-old Ruben Barajas of North Riverside, IL for Attempted Murder (Class X Felony) and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony).

On May 17, 2023, at 5:17 a.m., ISP Troop 3 responded to Interstate 290 eastbound ramp to Cicero Avenue for the report of an expressway shooting involving a suspect in a black GMC Envoy, allegedly firing a weapon at another vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim’s vehicle was struck once through the driver’s side door. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to their upper left leg and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After an extensive investigation, ISP officers were able to identify the suspect of the black GMC as Barajas.

On March 5, 2024, Barajas was indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Barajas is currently housed at the Cook County Jail.

Ruben Barajas (M/31)

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

